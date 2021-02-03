Bret Hayworth exits Sioux City Journal after 18 years

SIOUX CITY -- The day after the 2002 Labor Day holiday, after ending six enjoyable years at the Daily Times Herald in Carroll, Iowa, I was less than a mile away from Day One at the Journal, when a song by Fastball came on the radio.
"Was I out of my head?/ Was I out of my mind?" the chorus from that song went. The questions seemed apt, heading into a new journalism endeavor, after I had also turned down the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, in a town I love, in order to live closer to my roots.
But I found out that, no, I had done the right thing. It may have taken about 10 weeks to come to that decision, because I was the new political reporter thrown into the last two months of that election cycle. I barely looked left or right or up at fellow SCJ staff members, as that year there were governor, U.S. House and Senate, and legislative races on the ticket.
But I got through that, and eventually 10 election cycles in total, with the help of a great team of fellow reporters, photographers and editors. I'm ending 25 years as a reporter, after exiting the University of Northern Iowa in 1996 with a degree in American Studies and a minor in journalism, with a vague notion of -- since there were no open Beatles-ologist jobs -- wanting to write about interesting people and events.
As it turns out, that's what I did, by virtue of so many intriguing people who told their stories, and a bunch of controversies that arose in Siouxland.
Plus, given the primacy of the Iowa caucuses, I met and wrote about dozens and dozens of presidential candidates coming through various Iowa cafes, union halls and colleges, some everyone remembers, such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and others you may not. Sorry, Bill Richardson.
My career completely overlapped with the congressional tenure of Steve King, the outspoken Republican who made A Ton Of News Cycles, not only for the Journal, but also nationally. Technically, his combined nine terms ended a month ago, so I outlasted him, so to speak, by five weeks. I'll say this, when people knew I covered Steve King, they sure wanted to pick my brain.
Through it all, I loved my career. I never once dreaded the start of a new week, although some days were beyond challenging to pull off.
Carroll was a great stop, a chance to do it all, such as periodically taking (not great) photos, compiling marriage licenses and writing obituaries, on top of my education and city hall beats. I think back to my first Carroll City Council meeting, how green I was at writing about a parade of people who were upset that their basements flooded due to an infrastructure issue.
Hundreds of council, school board and county supervisor meetings have followed. I got better, I think.
That sort of meeting coverage is the hallmark of community journalism. That means explaining what is coming down the pike, how pending legislation will impact people or what a new city or regional project will mean for people, their pocketbooks, the broader community fabric.
I most enjoyed writing trend lifestyle stories, about how we live in Midwest culture, how that changed via technology or shifting demographics. I relished getting area residents to talk about that, then throwing in an academic source for perspective.
I'm thankful for all the people who opened up to talk about heartbreaking or joyful or just crazy life experiences. I eventually learned a good interview is merely a solid two-way conversation.
The people profiles hold a special place. There were the flying twin sisters of Coon Rapids, a woman who later moved to Breda who had a great perspective after finishing fourth place in Olympic Trials for crew/rowing, the pro-marijuana young man who ran for mayor in Vermillion, South Dakota, and, just last week, the last cobbler in metro Sioux City.
Among celebrities, the tip top was a 17-minute conversation with rock icon Chris Cornell, shortly before his 2016 appearance at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Plus historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and Donald Trump. The latter swore more than any politician I ever saw.
In roughly year three at the Journal, I ran into my hometown dentist, who told me, "You write like how people talk." I had never really considered that I exhibited any discernible writing style, but decided that was a super compliment, so I then sought to continue that.
I aimed to write both features and government stories with some flair, to avoid cliches, and to this day still seek to get the right mix of adjectives and active verbs. However, nothing will ever make me not loathe puns.
Coming to the Journal as a reporter was technically my third stint of employment for the overall enterprise. First, I spent three years as a paper boy, right up to when I started seventh grade. I had 30 delivery spots, and made $30 a month, yes, $1 per day.
Then, as a high school sophomore with a new license, I got up at 3 a.m. and drove huge bundles of papers around Moville and Kingsley, to people who would deliver them.
Here, under the tutelage of great editors Larry Myhre, Mitch Pugh and Bruce Miller, I had a lot of free rein to come up with weekly centerpiece features, which I appreciated. Heck, I paid my own money to rent a Darth Vader exact replica costume to see how people would react while running daily errands, which ultimately meant scaring the bejeezus out of a daughter when picking her up from preschool.
As time went on, I assumed the county government beat in 2009, then the education beat in 2017. That's a lot to juggle and I gave my best every day.
I'll much miss the jolt of being (sometimes) first in Siouxland to explain the newest X or Y thing that people want or need to know. In spite of recent staffing contraction, the Journal continues to be a regional leader for that, delivering the details in meaty chunks again and again.
I'm dismayed that fewer people want to see all that info come to them in a print format. Plus, people resist paying for the online product. Community journalism isn't free.
I can drive all over Siouxland, and a certain spot will remind me of a fun feature I wrote here, or a political rally that was there, or a controversy here. Former Journal photographer Justin Wan on Wednesday sent some pictures he snapped of me while working in recent years.
"Whether it was a school board or another president wannabe, you were always with a giant yellow notepad scribbling away, sometimes sitting on the ground at the nearest corner you could find, writing on deadline with a heavy laptop. Once I caught you showing Bob Woodward the ins and outs of covering Siouxland. The other time you were standing feet away from Bill Clinton at Palmer's," Wan wrote.
This SCJ position is only job my daughters know, with Greta born shortly before and Molly after my 2002 start. I appreciated the flexibility of my workdays, so I could be the parent to drop them to Woodbury Centrals Schools, fit in lots of other family activities or get in a midday bicycle workout.
In 2004, I brought home a lanyard from a presidential candidate stop at North High School, and Greta, 4, wondered if that was how John Kerry smelled. Eventually, they got older and got some interest, and Molly lately came to some campaign events I covered.
Leaving is incredibly bittersweet. The Journal was “home” in so many respects.
It is worth noting that the Fastball "Out of My Head" song also has a passage that cites, "the wheel of possibilities," with the admonition to "give it a spin."
That's what I'm doing, heading to a great challenge at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. No wondering if I'm out of my head, I'll just Let It Be.