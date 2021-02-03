Bret Hayworth exits Sioux City Journal after 18 years

SIOUX CITY -- The day after the 2002 Labor Day holiday, after ending six enjoyable years at the Daily Times Herald in Carroll, Iowa, I was less than a mile away from Day One at the Journal, when a song by Fastball came on the radio.

"Was I out of my head?/ Was I out of my mind?" the chorus from that song went. The questions seemed apt, heading into a new journalism endeavor, after I had also turned down the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, in a town I love, in order to live closer to my roots.

But I found out that, no, I had done the right thing. It may have taken about 10 weeks to come to that decision, because I was the new political reporter thrown into the last two months of that election cycle. I barely looked left or right or up at fellow SCJ staff members, as that year there were governor, U.S. House and Senate, and legislative races on the ticket.

But I got through that, and eventually 10 election cycles in total, with the help of a great team of fellow reporters, photographers and editors. I'm ending 25 years as a reporter, after exiting the University of Northern Iowa in 1996 with a degree in American Studies and a minor in journalism, with a vague notion of -- since there were no open Beatles-ologist jobs -- wanting to write about interesting people and events.