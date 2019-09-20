{{featured_button_text}}
Briar Cliff homecoming

Briar Cliff homecoming king Nate Frankman and queen Darrien Ford-Hills.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY --  Briar Cliff University is celebrating homecoming week and has named royalty for 2019.

In a Thursday event, Nate Frankman and Darrien Ford-Hills were crowned the Briar Cliff homecoming king and queen.

Frankman, a secondary education and math major from Papillion, Nebraska, is the son of Bill and Renee Frankman. He is involved in the university's soccer team and the Knights of Columbus.

Ford-Hills, a social work major from Sioux City, major, is the daughter of Anita Ford and Irvin Hills. She is a Briar Cliff student government senator and a manager for the women's basketball team.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Additional members of the homecoming court included Kathleen Glover, Chad Blank, Abby Brinkman, Casey Zoss, Gina Alvarez, Jackson Lamb, Brittany Evanger, Peyton Bailey, Grace Whitlaw and Andy Geelan.

Homecoming volleyball games were played Wednesday, and men's and women's soccer games will be played Saturday at Faber Field.

The homecoming football game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, when the Chargers host Doane College at Memorial Field.

The homecoming dance will be at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Hotel & Conference Center in South Sioux City, and the celebration of an alumni Mass will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Grace Chapel.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments