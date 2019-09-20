SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University is celebrating homecoming week and has named royalty for 2019.
In a Thursday event, Nate Frankman and Darrien Ford-Hills were crowned the Briar Cliff homecoming king and queen.
Frankman, a secondary education and math major from Papillion, Nebraska, is the son of Bill and Renee Frankman. He is involved in the university's soccer team and the Knights of Columbus.
Ford-Hills, a social work major from Sioux City, major, is the daughter of Anita Ford and Irvin Hills. She is a Briar Cliff student government senator and a manager for the women's basketball team.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Additional members of the homecoming court included Kathleen Glover, Chad Blank, Abby Brinkman, Casey Zoss, Gina Alvarez, Jackson Lamb, Brittany Evanger, Peyton Bailey, Grace Whitlaw and Andy Geelan.
The homecoming football game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, when the Chargers host Doane College at Memorial Field.
The homecoming dance will be at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Hotel & Conference Center in South Sioux City, and the celebration of an alumni Mass will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Grace Chapel.
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, greets faculty members before the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Rachelle Karstens arrives Friday at Newman Flanagan Center where she was inaugurated as the 11th president of Briar Cliff University.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
From left, Bishop R. Walker Nickless, board of trustees chair Steven Freeman and Sister Kate Katoski, president of Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, install Rachelle Karstens as the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
From left, former Briar Cliff University presidents Sister Margaret Wick and Bev Wharton cheer during the inauguration of Rachelle Karstens as the new president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, enters the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, sings with children from Girls Inc. as well as Cliff Singers during the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, speaks at the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
From left, Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, Robyn Cooper, associate professor at Drake and Karstens' doctoral adviser, and Fred Ribich, professor emeritus at Wartburg College who taught Karstens during her undergraduate years, cheer as Karstens is named the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff Inauguration Karstens
Family of Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, clap hands during the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!