Briar Cliff, Western Iowa Tech forge education degree path

SIOUX CITY -- Looking to fill the local need for well-trained teachers, the Sioux City institutions of Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College have signed an agreement to spur such training.

In a Wednesday afternoon event, college officials announced an articulation agreement, allowing students with an associate of arts at WITCC to conveniently pursue a bachelor of arts in elementary education at Briar Cliff.

Among the officials who spoke at the event, some of whom participated via video conferencing due to novel coronavirus precautions, were BCU President Rachelle Karstens and WITCC President Terry Murrell.

They said the demand for qualified, exceptional teachers continues to be great. The agreement enables WITCC students to seamlessly transfer credits to BCU.

Other such articulation agreements have enabled WITCC students to transfer credits to other four-year colleges and universities.

One of the most recent of those agreements was announced in February 2019 in conjunction with Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. WITCC also has agreements with Iowa's three public universities -- Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.