Briefs

1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.

HUDSON, S.D. — One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle, and the 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female passenger was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The names have not yet been released pending notification of families. The crash remains under investigation.

