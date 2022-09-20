Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.

Lopez-Lopez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, Marco Vincio Lopez-Lopez, 32, and a 3-year-old girl, both of Rock Valley, were transported to the hospital in Sioux Center and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to the State Patrol accident report.

Church accountant pleads guilty of embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS — The bookkeeper of a Lesterville, South Dakota, church has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $320,000 from two church parishes.

Steven Bares, 53, of Tabor, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to wire fraud. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

From January 2013 to March 2020, while serving as the bookkeeper for St. John the Baptist parish in Lesterville and St. Wenceslaus parish in Tabor, Bares embezzled $324,001 from the two parishes.

In May 2021, the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese hired an accounting firm to perform a forensic audit at the request of the parishes. Auditors discovered numerous checks made out to companies belonging to Bares that didn’t correspond to any service or equipment purchased from them. The checks were deposited into accounts held by Bares.