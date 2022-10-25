5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes

SPENCER, Iowa — First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital.

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.

Both vehicles left the road. Whiteside and his passenger were able to get out of the Trailblazer before it became engulfed in flames. Shiley had to be mechanically extracted by rescuers. She and her passenger, as well and Whiteside and his passenger, all were transported to Spencer Hospital.

At approximately the same time near Gillett Grove, Barbara Carroll, 58, of Linn Grove, Iowa, failed to navigate the curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue west of Gillett Grove. Her Chevy Cruze left the road and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half and leaving wires hanging dangerously close to the ground.

Carroll was transported to Spencer Hospital with possible incapacitating injuries.

Police investigating armed robbery

SIOUX CITY — An investigation is continuing into an armed robbery at a westside business Monday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask walked into Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., displaying a handgun and demanding cash from the cash registers.

The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Detectives from the Sioux City Police are on the scene, obtaining surveillance video of the incident.