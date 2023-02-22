Authorities investigating body found in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa — State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Monday in Spencer.

The Clay County Communication Center received a call at 11:49 a.m. of an unresponsive male found outside 217 W. Fifth St. Upon arrival, Spencer police and medical responders determined the 29-year-old man was dead.

The man’s name is being withheld pending further investigation by the Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. An autopsy was planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Man wanted for domestic abuse arrested

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man with three outstanding arrest warrants for domestic abuse was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting the alleged victim for at least a fourth time.

Sioux City police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Fourth Street at 2:55 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said Dustin Fegenbush had strangled her in her apartment, causing her to lose consciousness. According to court documents, officers observed markings on the woman’s face, ear and neck consistent with strangulation and dried blood on her shirt and left ear.

Officers had observed Fegenbush fleeing into a neighboring apartment when they arrived, and forced their way inside. Fegenbush is accused of resisting officers handcuffing and searching him, kicking one of them in the chest. Officers found 5 grams of marijuana and a used glass methamphetamine pipe in his backpack.

Fegenbush, 42, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, assault on an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Fegenbush had outstanding arrest warrants, all for third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, stemming from incidents involving the same woman in August and October.

Court documents show Fegenbush has previous domestic abuse assault convictions in Woodbury and Monona counties.

Woman dies after I-29 accident near Salix, Iowa

SIOUX CITY — A woman died of injuries sustained in a rollover accident, near mile marker 132 on Interstate 29, late Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident. Preliminary investigations shows the vehicle left the roadway on the west side of the southbound lane, rolled over, ejecting the female occupant.

The female occupant, Ashley Bond, was transported to the hospital by helicopter. She was pronounced dead due to her injuries. A male occupant, Curtis Cotton, was not ejected and refused medial treatment.

The Iowa DOT, Iowa State Patrol, Mercy Wings, Woodbury County EOC, Salix EMS and Sloan EMS offered assistance to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said the accident remains under investigation.