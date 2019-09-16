SIOUX CITY -- Shaun Broyhill is again seeking a seat on the Sioux City School Board, a position he won six years ago and from which he resigned a few weeks later.
Broyhill, who works as a senior software engineer, in a Monday release said he is versed to serve well as a board member.
“I hope to expand the depth of our school board by bringing my background in psychology and technology to help grasp modern day struggles of the school district. With graduate degrees focused on both Cognitive Psychology and Technology, I hope that my knowledge and expertise can help fill the gap that our district currently faces in these areas," he said.
Broyhill, 39, is in his fourth run for elective office in Sioux City. He initially won a school board seat in 2013. Before the first meeting, Broyhill resigned from the board, citing a 120-day jail sentence for violating probation on a misdemeanor theft charge from 2002 in northeast Nebraska.
He also was an unsuccessful candidate for the Sioux City School Board in 2017 and an Iowa House seat in 2016.
There are four Sioux City School Board positions that will go before voters in the November 5 election. Five people are now candidates, including board member Miyuki Nelson, Monique Scarlett, Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin.
Thursday is the final day for candidates to file nomination papers to be on the ballot in school board races in Iowa.
Broyhill said for nearly 10 years he has worked at developing and funding several beneficial programs in the community. Some of those include teaching STEM skills students in third through fifth grades and development of a reading program for transitional kindergarten students that has supplied over 1,000 books for at-risk children.
“It is also important to serve as a watchdog for our taxpayers, helping ensure that our district uses funding in a conservative and responsible manner," he said.
Broyhill also serves as Co-Chairman of the Woodbury County Republican Party.