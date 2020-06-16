Buena Vista County care facilities named coronavirus outbreak area, Walmart closes in county

"We also understand Buena Vista County has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. We have decided to close our store to the public at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and all day Wednesday, June 17 as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time," the post said.

The Walmart in Storm Lake will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Thursday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves," the post said.

Also on Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported two new deaths attributed to the coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41. The deaths were two women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.