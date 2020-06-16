Buena Vista County care facilities named coronavirus outbreak area, Walmart closes in county

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The spread of the novel coronavirus is spiking in Buena Vista County, where the equivalent of one of 12 residents in the Northwest Iowa have now tested positive.
Two long-term care facilities in the county have been added to the state's list of outbreak areas, and the Walmart Supercenter in Storm Lake has temporarily closed due to the virus.
Four new deaths from COVID-19 disease were reported Tuesday in Buena Vista County, raising the total to 10. As of AThrough Tuesday, there have been 1,600 positive cases of coronavirus in Buena Vista County, in a county with a population of 20,260, making it the top county in Iowa, when measured in the number of cases per capita.
Buena Vista County is currently one of the top outbreak areas nationally.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that Pleasant View Home in Storm Lake, with six positive cases of coronavirus, and Good Samaritan Society in Newell, with three cases, have been added to the list of outbreak facilities.
There are currently 35 facilities in Iowa statewide with that designation. The only others in Northwest Iowa are Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, and Accura Health Care in Milford.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Walmart officials recapped the necessity of closing the store for roughly 40 hours, while acknowledging that is an inopportune step, since Walmart is an essential business carrying food and medicine products.
"We also understand Buena Vista County has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. We have decided to close our store to the public at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and all day Wednesday, June 17 as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time," the post said.
The Walmart in Storm Lake will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Thursday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves," the post said.
Also on Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported two new deaths attributed to the coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41. The deaths were two women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.
In addition, there were five new confirmed cases in Woodbury County, out of 173 new tests reported. A total of 3,015 positive tests have occurred in the county since March.
Statewide in Iowa, there have been 24,179 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, there have been 669 deaths, and 15,092 Iowans have recovered.
