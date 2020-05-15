Buena Vista County expecting jump in COVID-19 cases

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- If recent history is any indicator, Iowa's next COVID-19 hot spot could be Buena Vista County.
As recently as May 5, just 15 cases had been reported in the county with a population of nearly 20,000, but as testing for the novel coronavirus has increased there, the number of cases has begun to increase, climbing to 74 as of Thursday.
Public officials expect to see an upcoming spike in cases after a Test Iowa drive-thru site opens Saturday in Storm Lake and Tyson tests more than 3,000 workers at its two Storm Lake meatpacking plants next week.
As has been the case in other Iowa counties, when testing for the virus increases, especially at large employers such as meatpacking plants, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen dramatically.
"As we've seen with increased testing in other areas, the more tests, the more positives you find," said Aimee Barritt, the Buena Vista County Emergency Management Agency coordinator who is working with the Iowa National Guard and school, city and state officials to set up the Test Iowa site in the Storm Lake High School parking lot.
Barritt requested the test site from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on May 2 so Buena Vista County could get a better feel for the virus' presence.
"We had relatively low numbers then, and we were seeing what was happening in Woodbury County and Crawford County. We wanted to take some mitigating measures and get more testing done," Barritt said.
Test Iowa sites had been set up in Woodbury (Sioux City) and Crawford (Denison) counties earlier this month, greatly increasing the number of people who could be tested. At roughly the same time, Tyson tested some 4,300 workers, many of whom live in Woodbury County, at its beef plant across the river in Dakota City, Nebraska. Woodbury County's total of COVID-19 cases leaped by hundreds in the days after that testing and have since begun to slow. The county had 2,111 cases as of Friday.
With hundreds of employees working in close confines, packing plants have been sites of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. A report released Thursday by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit health and environmental organization, said that counties containing or within 15 miles of a meatpacking plant have had roughly double the cases than the U.S. average in other counties.
A local health official declined to say how many Tyson workers in Storm Lake have tested positive.
"We have had a good variety of people working at a variety of places that have tested positive," said Pam Bogue, administrator of Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care.
Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston did not say how many of the 3,100 workers at its Storm Lake pork and turkey plants have previously tested positive for the virus.
"We have had team members test positive for COVID-19 at our Storm Lake facility, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work," Croston said. "If there is a confirmed case, as part of our protocol and in collaboration with health officials, we notify anyone who has been in close contact with the person."
Croston said the Storm Lake plants would remain open while workers are tested by Matrix Medical, which has partnered with Tyson to send mobile medical units to test workers at some of its other plants.
"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously. Our operations have been scaled back to ensure process in control and safety of our team members," Croston said.
In Crawford County, home to a Smithfield packing plant with 1,250 workers and a Quality Meats plant that employs a few hundred more, 103 COVID-19 cases had been reported by May 7. A Test Iowa site opened in Denison on May 9, and the county has been working with both meatpackers to get workers who qualify for testing screened, said Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health.
Crawford County's case total grew to 300 by Thursday, but Fineran said residents are just now getting results from the Test Iowa screenings, so they have yet to contribute to the county's rise, which she attributed, in part, to a backlog of cases that was recently recorded with the state. As Test Iowa results start to return, Fineran believes Crawford County cases will jump.
"It just increases the volume of tests that are being done, so I would expect to see more positives," Fineran said.
To a lesser extent, Sioux County also saw a recent bump in coronavirus cases, increasing from 23 on May 5 to 111 through Thursday. A portion of that increase is likely due to testing done by Perdue Premium Meats, which had 425 workers voluntarily submit to testing on May 4-5 at its facilities in Sioux Center, where it employs approximately 240 people, and Sioux City.
Fewer than 20 percent of the tests came back positive, a number that would translate to roughly 48 positive cases for Sioux County.
"All cases appear to be asymptomatic. We have notified the employees, provided contact sourcing and communication to peers, and continued a reduced and staggered work schedule," said Gary Malenke, senior vice president at Perdue's Sioux Center pork facility. "We’re thankful that all the 28 steps we took over the last two-plus months have helped. With the 20 percent of our team that did test positive and are not showing symptoms, we are following the CDC guidelines and other steps to make sure they are getting the care and rest they need."
Malenke said workers who tested positive would be staying home for at least 10 days and asked to self-isolate. In addition to daily cleaning and sanitizing, the company will continue to check temperatures of workers and others who enter the facility, supply them with masks and separate and keep workers at a distance as much as possible.
Similar steps have been taken at Tyson plants in Storm Lake, Croston said.
With testing about to ramp up there in coming days, Buena Vista County health officials will learn how effective those steps have been.
Bogue attributed Buena Vista County's recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases to increased testing done at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and United Community Health Center in Storm Lake.
Another 320 tests per day can be performed by Test Iowa, administered by a Utah-based company that was awarded a $26 million contract to expand coronavirus testing in Iowa.
Barritt said she expects to see a large turnout of residents from Buena Vista County and surrounding counties. An increase in positive cases would help local health officials get people, especially those who may be asymptomatic, isolated and slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We want to find those people so they isolate, can get through it and not share it with others in the community," Barritt said. "By doing extensive testing, we will be able to get a better picture of where the virus is."
