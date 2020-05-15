Buena Vista County expecting jump in COVID-19 cases

Croston said the Storm Lake plants would remain open while workers are tested by Matrix Medical, which has partnered with Tyson to send mobile medical units to test workers at some of its other plants.

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously. Our operations have been scaled back to ensure process in control and safety of our team members," Croston said.

In Crawford County, home to a Smithfield packing plant with 1,250 workers and a Quality Meats plant that employs a few hundred more, 103 COVID-19 cases had been reported by May 7. A Test Iowa site opened in Denison on May 9, and the county has been working with both meatpackers to get workers who qualify for testing screened, said Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health.

Crawford County's case total grew to 300 by Thursday, but Fineran said residents are just now getting results from the Test Iowa screenings, so they have yet to contribute to the county's rise, which she attributed, in part, to a backlog of cases that was recently recorded with the state. As Test Iowa results start to return, Fineran believes Crawford County cases will jump.

"It just increases the volume of tests that are being done, so I would expect to see more positives," Fineran said.