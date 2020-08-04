Businessman who founded VT Industries in Northwest Iowa dies at age 93

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The man who founded VT Industries in Holstein, Iowa, a major employer for the Ida County area, has died at age 93.

Roger Clausen, formerly of Holstein, died Saturday at a hospital in Spirit Lake, Iowa, near his home of Okoboji. A celebration of his life was held Tuesday afternoon at a VT parking lot.

The business was founded in 1956 with the name Van Top, with two employees in a chicken coop to manufacture furniture and laminate countertops. Today, VT acts as a direct countertop supplier to Home Depot and Lowe’s, the two largest home improvement retailers in the United States.

In October 2016, the manufacturer announced a $21 million expansion of its corporate headquarters and door manufacturing plant on the north edge of Holstein. That facility has employed more than 600 people, and company-wide, there are 1,540 workers at 12 locations, stretching from California to Quebec, Canada.