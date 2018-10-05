SIOUX CITY -- Five new sculptures depicting Siouxland leaders were dedicated Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center in downtown Sioux City.
The five individuals honored with Celebrating Community Project sculptures include: Susan LaFlesche Picotte for her work with Native/indigenous Americans; Mike Wood for his work with homeless Americans; Evelyn Freeman for her work with African-Americans; Marilyn Murphy for her work as a women’s advocate; and Rhonda Tenuta for her work with victims of domestic violence.
At Thursday's ceremony, the project also was renamed the Rudy and Flora Lee Celebrating Community Project, in honor of community volunteer Flora Lee and her late husband, Rudy.
The first group of sculptures were placed in the MLK Center in June 2015. Sculptor Mark Avery, of North Sioux City, designed and built the pieces, which incorporate bronze busts of community equality advocates.
The NAACP and the Celebrating Community Foundation co-sponsored the sculpture park in cooperation with the city.
Previously dedicated sculptures include Hispanic/Latino Americans: Tomasa Salas; Jewish Americans: Rabbi Albert Gordon; Asian Americans: Nguyen Thi Hong Cuc; Elderly: Beulah Webb; Children’s Advocate: George Boykin; Veterans: Sergeant First Class John Raymond Rice; Disabled Americans: Richard T. Owens; and Recovery from Addiction/Substance Abuse: Connie Spain.