BVU interim president calls upon virology background in pandemic

For the cases of COVID-19 among students and staff that have been recorded this academic year, those infected are treated and quarantined, as are peers with whom they’ve come in contact.

“We’re small enough here to where, when we have a case, we can trace it and quarantine,” Lenzmeier says. “We have a seating chart for every class. We know where each student sits and know the two to four students who may have been at the 6-foot distance from that student for more than 15 minutes.”

Students in quarantine may return home or spend two weeks in a cordoned-off floor of a residence hall. Coaches accompany quarantined students on walks each day, if they wish. Meals are brought to those students, who maintain class attendance as each BVU course is also offered live online through web streaming.

“We can do better, I know that much,” Lenzmeier says. “I’m a realist, not a perfectionist.

“The students want to be here, and we are doing the best we can to make it as safe as possible for them and for our employees, but the virus and the decisions our students and employees make about their own safety are going to decide how long we keep our residence halls open,” he continues. “Luckily, we have a great online learning infrastructure if we find we need to close our campus again.”