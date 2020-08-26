Cause of Royal grain elevator explosion remains under investigation

ROYAL, Iowa -- The cause of an Ag Partners grain elevator explosion in Royal remains under investigation, a company spokesman said.
The elevator experienced a grain dust incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brent Low, vice president of agronomy and corporate marketing, said in a news release.
There were no injuries.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.
Royal, population around 400, is a Clay County town located southwest of Spencer.
Ag Partners, a cooperative based in Albert City, Iowa, operates several facilities throughout Northwest Iowa, offering grain, agronomy, feed and petroleum services and products.
