Cause of Royal grain elevator explosion remains under investigation
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

ROYAL, Iowa -- The cause of an Ag Partners grain elevator explosion in Royal remains under investigation, a company spokesman said.

The elevator experienced a grain dust incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brent Low, vice president of agronomy and corporate marketing, said in a news release.

There were no injuries.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.

Royal, population around 400, is a Clay County town located southwest of Spencer.

Ag Partners, a cooperative based in Albert City, Iowa, operates several facilities throughout Northwest Iowa, offering grain, agronomy, feed and petroleum services and products. 

