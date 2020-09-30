 Skip to main content
Cedar County authorities trying to find missing man
Cedar County authorities trying to find missing man

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help to locate a missing Cedar County man.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Wednesday evening for Robert Wiechelman, who was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Coleridge, Nebraska.

Wiechelman is an 81-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 201 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy with Nebraska license plate number 13-C294.

Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be headed to Arizona.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at (402) 254-6884.

