SIOUX CITY -- Mark Nahra says people may joke about not making him mad as he heads projects for paved and gravel roads and bridges in Woodbury County.
A few people know that along with his job as Woodbury County Engineer, which involves managing the 50 people in his office and the Secondary Roads Department, Nahra is also accomplished in the martial art of taekwondo.
He may hear gibes about "not messing with" him, but Nahra is not about to get mad and lash out over complaints about the county road system.
"(Taekwondo) is about self-defense. You don't go looking for a fight," Nahra said. "It gives you a sense of calm and the ability to control your emotions."
Nahra said he enjoys his work, with his 10th anniversary as county engineer lying just ahead in January 2019. He recognizes rural residents have strong opinions on the county system, especially in their vicinity.
"We've seen a lot of bridge and culvert work, and eliminated a lot of the areas in the county that had posted (weight) limits on bridges that forced farmers to go extra distances," he said.
Nahra works 45 to 50 hours per week. He's found he needs taekwondo, which has helped him alleviate stress, lose 20 pounds and regain flexibility.
"That has become my happy place after a day of work. It takes your mind off your problems. I have found it helps relax me, once I get into the flow of the class," he said.
Nahra, who lives in Sioux City, has another big hobby in participating as The Green Man in the annual October Riverssance medieval festival in the city. He likes the outdoors, so being the Celtic figure who protects forests is a good fit.
He is a national caliber taekwondo participant. Over the last three summers he has earned gold medals in power breaking, knife hand and side kick competitions in the 55 and over age category at the U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang competition in Colorado.
Nahra is the oldest student and oldest black belt at White Tiger Martial Arts in Sioux City, where he typically trains in courses three nights per week. White Tiger Martial Arts Head Instructor Mike Donahoo said Nahra is doing "phenomenal" his martial arts. Donahoo likes that Nahra in recent weeks has started to teach skills in some sessions.
"He has a great attitude. He wants to try everything," Donahoo said.
Nahra is in his second bout with taekwondo, although there was nearly three decades between them.
He was a natural athlete as a boy, enjoying many sports, including being a 6-foot, 5-inch center on his Davenport Assumption High School basketball team before graduating in 1978.
Back in his Iowa State University freshman year, Nahra had an hour gap in his engineering classes and didn't want to go back to the dorms. He enrolled in a physical education class for a sport he had never done, taekwondo, and said he benefited from a great instructor.
"I really liked it and got the bug to continue," Nahra said.
Nahra rose to be a high green belt by the time he graduated from ISU at age 24. But he stopped taekwondo, seeing it was time to get into his career and raise two daughters. Also, the eastern Iowa towns where the Nahras lived in, at Tipton and Manchester, didn't have studios.
Nahra got back into taekwondo in 2013, at age 53, on the urging of his wife, Linda Nahra, who started at White Tiger before him. He is now a second-degree black belt.
Linda also does well in the sport, taking gold, silver and bronze medals at the Colorado national meet in July. Seventeen White Tiger members got a combined 20 gold medals in Colorado.
People may think achieving a black belt in a martial arts is the top level. But Nahra explains that in taekwondo, there are many levels of black belts, up to a ninth degree. Fourth-degree black belt is considered a master level, while eighth degree is a grand master. Nahra wouldn't mind reaching fourth-degree black belt, and his next testing in moving toward a third-degree black belt comes in April.
"I know the clock is ticking against me at age 58. I don't know that I'll have the time and be able to retain the physical capability to go onto fourth-degree," Nahra said.
Donahoo said he expects that, with effort, Nahra can make the fourth-degree goal.
"He is still attacking everything and gives it 100 percent out there," Donahoo said.