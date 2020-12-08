Change in state methodology lowers COVID-19 death toll in Northwest Iowa by 10

With the new system, only the COVID cause-of-death coding is required for the state to recognize it as a COVID-related death. A matching positive test is not required.

Garcia said the change will provide better consistency in reporting between county, state and federal government public health agencies, and will better enable researchers in the future to examine the impact of COVID-19 on Iowa.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Tuesday he agreed the change "will make for more consistency" in reporting.

Brock said a reason for the drop in Woodbury County deaths isn't entirely clear, but it might indicate the people who died had other underlying medical conditions, besides COVID-19, that were a "predominating" factor in their ultimate deaths, as determined by doctors signing death certificates.

With the change, the state’s public COVID data changed Tuesday morning. The new recording system was applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic in March. Some counties saw an increase in total COVID-related deaths, while some will see a net decrease.