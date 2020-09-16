Cheerleading across Siouxland during coronavirus can mean masks, less bumping

Hannah Crichton, a sophomore at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, said the virus didn't cause her to consider not being a cheerleader. Crichton said her freshman year of cheerleading was much preferable, as this year, SB-L practices didn't begin until mid-August, which pushed readiness back.

"We were very prepared for the first game last year ... (Now) we are still learning cheers," Crichton said.

She said masks are worn by the seven cheerleaders when they walk into a stadium, then they can be taken off for the rest of the game. The SB-L girls stand in staggered fashion in two rows, about four feet apart, Crichton estimated, and they can physically interact with each other, such as doing the "bumpsy bump" cheer with hips.

Burns is overseeing East participants for a second year, which is much different than the first. There are 28 varsity and 18 junior varsity cheerleaders, who started practice in mid-July rather than the usual June, due to the virus presence.

Burns said none of the East cheerleaders have expressed any reluctance to cheer during the pandemic, even though how that plays out in games has been altered in a few key ways.