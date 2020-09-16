Cheerleading during coronavirus can mean masks, less bumping

"We were very prepared for the first game last year ... (Now) we are still learning cheers," Crichton said.

She said masks are worn by the seven cheerleaders when they walk into a stadium, then they can be taken off for the rest of the game. The SB-L girls stand in staggered fashion in two rows, about four feet apart, Crichton estimated, and they can physically interact with each other, such as doing the "bumpsy bump" cheer with hips.

Burns is overseeing East participants for a second year, which is much different than the first. There are 28 varsity and 18 junior varsity cheerleaders, who started practice in mid-July rather than the usual June, due to the virus presence.

Burns said none of the East cheerleaders have expressed any reluctance to cheer during the pandemic, even though how that plays out in games has been altered in a few key ways.

First, when doing chants, masks are not worn, although the girls must stay at least six feet apart from each other. When converting to cheers that are motion-based, the cheerleaders put masks on. Additionally, there is no physical contact by any of the East cheerleaders to each other, such as linking arms, Burns said.

"My girls know -- stay in your spot. They are pretty well adjusted to it," Burns said.