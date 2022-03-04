Cherokee County drowning victim identified as 66-year-old man

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Authorities have released the name of a fisherman who drowned Wednesday in a rural Cherokee County farm pond.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the body of Michael Halder, 66, of Cherokee, was recovered from the pond at 2:16 p.m. The sheriff's office had received a call approximately 45 minutes earlier of a missing ice fisherman at the pond south of Cherokee. Halder was pronounced dead at the scene.