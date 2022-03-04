 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherokee County drowning victim identified as 66-year-old man

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Authorities have released the name of a fisherman who drowned Wednesday in a rural Cherokee County farm pond.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the body of Michael Halder, 66, of Cherokee, was recovered from the pond at 2:16 p.m. The sheriff's office had received a call approximately 45 minutes earlier of a missing ice fisherman at the pond south of Cherokee. Halder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were the Cherokee Fire Department, Aurelia Fire Department, Cherokee Emergency Management, Cherokee Police Department, dive teams from Plymouth and Buena Vista counties, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Wings Rescue.

