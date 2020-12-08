Cherokee man killed in head-on collision

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee man was killed Monday in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 59.
Bradley Herwig, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 8:42 p.m. just south of Cherokee near the intersection of U.S. 59 and 555th Street.
According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Herwig was southbound in the northbound lane of the highway in a Dodge Caravan minivan when he collided with a semitrailer driven by Oscar De Los Reyes Barrera, 28, of Palmdale, California. Barrera was transported to Cherokee Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
