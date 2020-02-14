Cherokee woman killed in crash near Marcus

MARCUS, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection near Marcus.
Loading&hellp;




According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alexa Brewster, 26, had been southbound on Iowa Highway 143 south of Marcus and was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Iowa Highway 3 at about 3:45 p.m.
Brewster was turning east onto Iowa 3 when her Chevrolet Impala was struck by a westbound semi-trailer driven by David Ten Napel, 52, of Le Mars, Iowa. Ten Napel was not injured.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
