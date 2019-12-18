Child ejected from vehicle in collision in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A 5-year-old child was ejected and three others hurt in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Police Department reported that the collision occurred at 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue (Iowa Highway 7) and Abner Bell Road (Iowa Highway 110).

Police said Francisco Placido Sanchez, 79, of Storm Lake, was eastbound on West Milwaukee Avenue in a Pontiac Montana minivan when he was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Suburban driven by Owenson Alex, 29, of Lakeside, Iowa. Investigators believe Alex ran a stop sign before the collision.

The 5-year-old boy was ejected from the Alex vehicle on impact. Also injured were Alex and a 3-year-old girl. Placido Sanchez, who was alone in his minivan, also was hurt. All four were transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center with what police said appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two children in the Alex vehicle were not secured in child restraint devices at the time of the crash. Alex was cited for two counts of failure to use child restraints and one count of disobeying a traffic control device.

