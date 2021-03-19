Child killed in collision with West Lyon school bus

INWOOD, Iowa -- A West Lyon Community School District third-grader died Friday after the car in which she was riding struck a school bus.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred on Lyon County Road A-50 near Beech Avenue near Inwood at 7:38 a.m., when a Hyundai Accent driven by Rachel Gapinski, 17, of Inwood, rear-ended a West Lyon school bus, which was stopped to pick up children.
Jessica Yeaman, 9, of Inwood, a passenger in Gapinski's vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Gapinski was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
In a message posted on its Facebook page, the school district said none of the students on the bus were hurt. Grief counselors were available at the school Friday and will be at the school next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.