Child killed in collision with West Lyon school bus
INWOOD, Iowa -- A West Lyon Community School District third-grader died Friday after the car in which she was riding struck a school bus.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred on Lyon County Road A-50 near Beech Avenue near Inwood at 7:38 a.m., when a Hyundai Accent driven by Rachel Gapinski, 17, of Inwood, rear-ended a West Lyon school bus, which was stopped to pick up children.

Jessica Yeaman, 9, of Inwood, a passenger in Gapinski's vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Gapinski was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the school district said none of the students on the bus were hurt. Grief counselors were available at the school Friday and will be at the school next week.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
