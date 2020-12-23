Christmas trees disposal times set in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Some days after the Christmas fun, holiday decorations will come down and it will be time to dispose of live Christmas trees.

For Sioux City residents, the trees can be placed curbside or taken to a longstanding site at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Fresh-cut, live Christmas trees will be accepted curbside from Jan. 4 to 15. A city of Sioux City release said trees must have all decorations removed and cut into four-foot lengths. Single-use waste stickers will not be needed for Christmas trees during that two-week time period.

Additionally, trees may be taken to the nature center within Stone State Park and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Jan. 17. Trees should be clean with no decorations and wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees will be chipped and used on trails within the park.

In addition, cardboard, wrapping paper and rigid plastics generated during the holiday season are recyclable and may be placed in curbside recycle bins. The city release reminds residents that Christmas lights, ribbons, bows and flexible plastic films are not eligible for recycling.

