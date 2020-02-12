Chronic wasting disease confirmed in Woodbury County deer

DES MOINES -- Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in wild deer from Woodbury County and three other Iowa counties.

Eight Iowa counties now have had deer test positive for the fatal neurological disease. Decatur, Winneshiek and Fayette are the other counties with new positive tests.

"We will schedule meetings in these areas in the next few months to discuss chronic wasting disease, our response and the role hunters play in helping us to manage for this disease," said Tyler Harms, a wildlife biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

In the past, the DNR has set up surveillance zones around the sites where positive deer were taken, then worked with hunters to increase the number of samples collected within the zone to get an idea of the extent of the disease's presence.

The Centers for Disease Control advises against eating meat from animals that have tested positive for the disease.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of the infected deer, causing it to lose weight, behave abnormally and lose body functions. It is always fatal. It is transferred from deer to deer by direct contact and contact with bodily fluids.

Hunters can stop or slow the spread of the disease by not using feed or salt-mineral to attract deer, the DNR said.

