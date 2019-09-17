SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Saying they are "unsafe and unfit for human occupancy," the city of South Sioux City is closing down an apartment complex.
A Tuesday release from the city said Scenic Park Apartments, at 809 and 909 East Seventh St., have to be vacated within 30 days.
The determination came after city officials said more than 280 safety code violations took place over the past year. The owner has been notified of the decision, which came out of the extended process that involved the city's Rental Inspection Board, legal department and code enforcement officials.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez said the owner is Lois Vogt, who operates the complex under LMG Properties LLC.
"The mission of the South Sioux City Rental Inspection Board is to strive to maintain safe housing for tenants, and safe and livable neighborhoods for South Sioux City's residents," the release said.