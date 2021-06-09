Clay County considers next step after courthouse, jail bond issue fails

"Obviously, coming out on top by a fairly wide margin was encouraging to our cause to preserve the courthouse," Christopherson said.

He said the group next month will host a historic preservation consultant, who will analyze the building and give a public presentation. Christopherson said he hoped the commission would agree to meet with the consultant to hear another view on preserving the courthouse, which is in need of upgrades of its mechanical systems while preserving unique floor tiling, masonry and woodwork throughout the building.

"There's still a lot of good building there. With some improvements to the systems, I think it could be a good workplace for employees again," Christopherson said.

Packard said she believed the commission would be willing to hear another opinion. In the meantime, the need to do something, especially with the jail, remains. Because of its age and outdated condition, it has become a liability, county leaders have said, and it's possible the jail could be closed this year, forcing the county to pay other counties to house its inmates.

"We know it's in bad shape, and we need to do something soon," Packard said.

