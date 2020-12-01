Clay County, Iowa, puts in place face mask requirement for public places

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three supervisors voting for the measure were Burlin Matthews, Dan Skelton and Randy Swanson. The latter is also a member of the county's public health board.

"They were concerned with the rising positivity rates," Baschke said of the county's public health board.

Bill Bumgarner, president of Spencer Hospital, urged the supervisors to require masks.

The measure cites the public places definition: "an indoor or outdoor area, whether privately or publicly owned, to which the public have access by right or by invitation, expressed or implied, whether by payment of money or not, but not a place when used exclusively by one or more individuals for a private gathering or other personal purpose."

The exemptions include when people are in a personal vehicle alone or with household members, when people are alone or is in the presence of only household members, when seated at a bar or food establishment in the process of eating or drinking, and when "participating in a service at a spiritual or religious gathering, but the citizens are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious or spiritual gatherings," the regulation says.

The measure notes there is no penalty for violating the regulation.

It will be lifted when the 14-day average positivity rate in Clay County has fallen under 5 percent for two consecutive Sundays. The regulation could be reinstated when the 14-day rate goes above 10 percent for two consecutive Sundays.

