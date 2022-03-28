Clay County, S.D., looks to place $39 million bond issue for new jail on the June primary ballot

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A year after Clay County voters overwhelmingly rejected a plan to build a new county government complex, they'll consider a bond issue to build only a new jail and law enforcement center.

The Clay County Board of Commissioners last week voted to place a $39.1 million bond issue on the June 7 primary election ballot. If approved, the county would build a 44-bed jail and law enforcement center on vacant land at West Cherry and Stanford streets. The current facilities are located at the county courthouse.

It would replace the current law enforcement center, built in 1989, and a 100-year-old jail that no longer can be used to house inmates being held for more than 72 hours. The county houses long-term inmates in other counties.

"Price is the biggest deterrent. Everybody understands the need," board of commissioners chairman Travis Mockler said.

Just like the current law enforcement center, a new one would house the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Vermillion Police Department and the emergency dispatch center. The city of Vermillion would pay the county $9.2 million after passage of the bond issue for its share of the space in the new building.

Last June, a $41 million bond issue to replace the courthouse, jail and law enforcement center failed 1,544-766. That bond effort was driven by the condition of the century-old jail, which was expanded in 1989 to 20 beds but has become too small to meet current needs and fails to meet state and federal codes.

Though some plumbing upgrades have been made in the jail, the county stopped housing inmates required to be kept longer than 72 hours after last year's bond issue failed. It's led to increased costs to transport and house inmates in other counties. The county currently has budgeted $725,000 for those expenses.

"If you don't build a jail, it's a bill that will never end," Mockler said.

Courthouse replacement is not included in this bond issue, but the total being sought is just $2 million less. Mockler said rising construction and materials costs are responsible.

"Building costs have just gone up that much," he said.

If the bond issue passes and a new jail and law enforcement center are built, the current facilities would be remodeled to ease crowded office conditions in the courthouse.

Mockler said the county will conduct meetings to educate voters about the bond issue.

The total cost likely will turn off some voters, but Vermillion residents in October showed a willingness to approve a tax increase when passing a $26 million school bond issue to build a new elementary school in Vermillion to replace two older buildings.

