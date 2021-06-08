 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clay County voters reject $41 M bond issue for new courthouse, jail
0 Comments
alert top story

Clay County voters reject $41 M bond issue for new courthouse, jail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Clay County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a $41 million bond issue to pay for construction of a new courthouse, jail and law enforcement center.

According to unofficial results, the measure failed by a 2-1 margin, with 1,544 county residents voting against it and 766 voting for it. A simple majority was needed for the bond issue to pass. Voter turnout was 28.8% for the election, which also included Vermillion city and school board contests.

The county was seeking to build a new government complex in Vermillion. Supporters said the current courthouse, built in 1912, is outdated and in need of costly repairs, and the 20-bed jail does not meet state and federal codes.

Clay County Courthouse

Voters in Clay County, South Dakota, on Tuesday rejected a $41 million bond issue to build a new jail, law enforcement center and courthouse to replace the existing historic courthouse, shown here in Vermillion. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the courthouse was built in 1912.

Plans called for a 44-bed jail and law enforcement center attached to a single-story courthouse. The current courthouse was to be vacated and maintained in hopes that a buyer would find a new use for it.

"It's just worn out. It's past its useful life," Clay County Commission chairman Travis Mockler said a week before the election.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Opponents of the measure want to see the historic courthouse preserved.

0:56 WATCH NOW: New Runnings store opens in Vermillion

"We're not against progress, but we want to save this historic building. There's a much better path forward than what's being presented," Dan Christopherson, a former Vermillion mayor and chairman of the Save Our Historic Clay County Courthouse Committee, said last week.

Mockler said the jail, which is more than 100 years old, has become a liability and was a major reason for the bond issue.

"No matter what happens with the bond, our jail's going to have to close," he said.

Opponents said the jail is an issue separate from the courthouse.

"There are different ways to achieve that," Christopherson said of new jail construction.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News