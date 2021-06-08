Clay County voters reject $41 M bond issue for new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Clay County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a $41 million bond issue to pay for construction of a new courthouse, jail and law enforcement center.

According to unofficial results, the measure failed by a 2-1 margin, with 1,544 county residents voting against it and 766 voting for it. A simple majority was needed for the bond issue to pass. Voter turnout was 28.8% for the election, which also included Vermillion city and school board contests.

The county was seeking to build a new government complex in Vermillion. Supporters said the current courthouse, built in 1912, is outdated and in need of costly repairs, and the 20-bed jail does not meet state and federal codes.

Plans called for a 44-bed jail and law enforcement center attached to a single-story courthouse. The current courthouse was to be vacated and maintained in hopes that a buyer would find a new use for it.

"It's just worn out. It's past its useful life," Clay County Commission chairman Travis Mockler said a week before the election.

Opponents of the measure want to see the historic courthouse preserved.