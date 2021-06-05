Clay County voters to consider $41M bond for new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Clay County voters on Tuesday will decide on a $41 million bond issue that, if passed, would fund construction of a new courthouse, jail and law enforcement center.
The county seeks to build a government complex in a yet-to-be announced location in Vermillion. Supporters say the current courthouse, built in 1912, is outdated and in need of costly repairs, and the 20-bed jail does not meet state and federal codes.
Plans call for a 44-bed jail and law enforcement center attached to a single-story courthouse. The current courthouse would be vacated and maintained in hopes that a buyer would find a new use for it.
"It's just worn out. It's past its useful life," Clay County Commission chairman Travis Mockler said. "You can fix what's wrong with the current courthouse. It's how much money do you want to throw at it?"
Opponents of the measure want to see the historic courthouse preserved rather than replaced.
"Our number one goal is to maintain the current courthouse as the center of county government," said Dan Christopherson, a former Vermillion mayor and chairman of the Save Our Historic Clay County Courthouse Committee. "The only way for us to save the building currently is to vote against the bond issue and force the county commission to fix it up."
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Mockler said the current proposal is the cheapest of the options that were considered.
The county's consultants looked at remodeling the courthouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and noted for its neoclassical architecture. Mockler said the building would need to be gutted in order to replace aging plumbing, electrical and air handling systems and to install a fire suppression system, which the courthouse currently lacks. Costs are estimated at $16 million.
That doesn't include construction of a new jail and law enforcement center. Other options of remodeling the courthouse and building a new jail and law enforcement center, either at the current location or off-site, were estimated to cost more than $54 million.
Mockler said the jail, now more than 100 years old, is the driving factor in the bond measure. A 1989 addition of the law enforcement center to house the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Vermillion Police Department also included a jail expansion that increased capacity to 20 beds, too small to meet current needs.
Mockler said the jail's inability to meet modern codes has made it a liability, and the county is spending $10,000-$15,000 each month to house excess Clay County inmates in other counties.
"No matter what happens with the bond, our jail's going to have to close," Mockler said.
Christopherson said opponents don't deny the need for a new jail, but they believe it's an issue separate from the courthouse.
"There are different ways to achieve that," Christopherson said of new jail construction.
He said the county has neglected courthouse maintenance, and he thinks the $16 million renovation estimate is too high. Gutting the building would not be necessary, he said, and would likely damage or destroy unique features such as the patterned tile floors, exterior masonry and woodwork found throughout the building.
"It needs a sensitive restoration job that needs to be done by a restoration expert," Christopherson said, adding that the chances of someone buying the building and paying for renovations themselves are "remote."
Opponents also say the public has never been shown specific plans for the proposed county government center or been told where it will be located. Literature passed out by the opposition group refers to it as "a mystery building on a mystery site."
Mockler said the county commission continues to maintain the courthouse, recently approving a new roof and tuck pointing, and would do so after moving out of the building until a new owner could be found.
"I would love to see it repurposed for something," he said.
A location for a new courthouse has not been chosen, Mockler said, but potential sites have been identified. If the bond passes, the commission would begin negotiating a land purchase and finalize designs for the new complex. He said the project discussions have been transparent, noting that a citizens committee formed to study the issue has met more than 100 times and invited the public to attend.
Mockler said he's optimistic voters will take the opportunity to approve construction of a much-needed new jail in addition to a modern courthouse.
"I truly believe the people of Clay County will do the right thing, and that's vote to approve," he said.
Christopherson said bond issue opponents are willing to help the county develop a courthouse restoration plan if the measure is defeated.
"We're not against progress, but we want to save this historic building," he said. "There's a much better path forward than what's being presented."