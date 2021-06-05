Clay County voters to consider $41M bond for new courthouse, jail

Christopherson said opponents don't deny the need for a new jail, but they believe it's an issue separate from the courthouse.

"There are different ways to achieve that," Christopherson said of new jail construction.

He said the county has neglected courthouse maintenance, and he thinks the $16 million renovation estimate is too high. Gutting the building would not be necessary, he said, and would likely damage or destroy unique features such as the patterned tile floors, exterior masonry and woodwork found throughout the building.

"It needs a sensitive restoration job that needs to be done by a restoration expert," Christopherson said, adding that the chances of someone buying the building and paying for renovations themselves are "remote."

Opponents also say the public has never been shown specific plans for the proposed county government center or been told where it will be located. Literature passed out by the opposition group refers to it as "a mystery building on a mystery site."

Mockler said the county commission continues to maintain the courthouse, recently approving a new roof and tuck pointing, and would do so after moving out of the building until a new owner could be found.