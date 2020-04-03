Closed for all of April, Sioux City schools moving to more online learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will not hold classes in buildings through at least April 30, matching the order of Gov. Kim Reynolds, and are adding increasingly more online learning pieces for students.

Reynolds on Thursday extended the closure of K-12 schools through April 30 as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. On March 15, she had previously recommended districts halt classes for four weeks until at least April 13, and most districts called off classes in the next day or two.

Officials from Heelan and the public school district on Friday said since they won't have classes in buildings for the rest of the month, online learning will ramp up. Heelan's version is broader, as a required distance learning plan will begin Monday in that school system in Sioux City.

Bishop schools President John Flanery said the distance learning plan, first announced two days ago, will see schools move from voluntary online enrichment activities and review to actual required graded instruction.