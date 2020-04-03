Closed for all of April, Sioux City schools moving to more online learning

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will not hold classes in buildings through at least April 30, matching the order of Gov. Kim Reynolds, and are adding increasingly more online learning pieces for students.
Reynolds on Thursday extended the closure of K-12 schools through April 30 as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. On March 15, she had previously recommended districts halt classes for four weeks until at least April 13, and most districts called off classes in the next day or two.
Officials from Heelan and the public school district on Friday said since they won't have classes in buildings for the rest of the month, online learning will ramp up. Heelan's version is broader, as a required distance learning plan will begin Monday in that school system in Sioux City.
Bishop schools President John Flanery said the distance learning plan, first announced two days ago, will see schools move from voluntary online enrichment activities and review to actual required graded instruction.
"This plan will now continue through April 30 at a minimum, due to Governor Kim Reynolds’ announcement. We are excited with the work our Catholic school teachers are preparing for our students to continue their academic progress during this difficult time. I am proud of their commitment as we all work to cope with this most challenging situation," Flanery said in a Friday statement to the Journal.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman on Friday in a email to parents and a statement to media announced the ongoing "voluntary continuous learning" instructional pieces remain voluntary, and whether classes resume or not in schools, the last day of the year will fall on June 2.
"As long as the Iowa Governor’s office gives Iowa school districts the latitude to continue learning from home, the Sioux City Community School District will remain committed to providing voluntary continuous learning," Gausman said.
"...Starting next week, teachers will contact students to provide specific, age-appropriate lessons. Lessons will be made available for all students in the district. Students and families will get an update from each school next week with more details and instructions. Families can also continue to access the extensive list of learning resources available online."
Iowa's official count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 699 on Friday. A Tuesday projection report, from a study being cited by national health officials, shows 777 Iowans will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak of the outbreak hitting the state April 17.
Gausman said his "promise (is) to continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Department of Health, the Iowa Department of Education and the Governor’s office."
Reynolds on Thursday noted it "is a very difficult decision" to have students out of classrooms, it is important public and private schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.
The Iowa Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning: Learning opportunities can be voluntary or required, and districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10.
Iowa education department director Ann Lebo said the department will also implement an expedited application process to gain approval for required distance learning. The process will be available in a few days, and she said applications should be turned around in 24 hours. For districts opting to require classes, teachers will take attendance, grade assignments and offer credit for the coursework.
Districts requiring work can offer online learning, paper packets of assignments or a combination of the two. They also have the ability to start with the voluntary model and move to required work, or split the models by grade, depending on what they think will work best locally.
Districts may also opt to not provide either form of continuous learning, but would have to make up lost learning time beyond the four weeks Reynolds previously waived from the minimum 1,080 hours or 180 days of instruction mandated by the state.
Reynolds said districts will receive a two-week notice of any further decisions about school closures.
Other schools in the tri-state Siouxland area continue to be closed.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered Nebraska K-12 schools to remain closed through May 31, effectively guaranteeing students in the Cornhusker State won't be returning this academic year. Gov. Kristi Noem last week announced South Dakota schools would remain closed through May 1.
In other actions Thursday, Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the state public health emergency declaration and also prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people for the rest of the month.
In addition to schools, Reynolds also extended until April 30 closures of non-essential businesses, including most retail stores, casinos, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and fitness center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.