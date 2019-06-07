SIOUX CITY -- Cody Jinks has joined the bill of the Red Dirt Country Fest in Battery Park in July.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced country singer Jinks will headline the outdoor festival, replacing Turnpike Troubadours, who last week announced they would be taking an indefinite hiatus and cancelling scheduled performances.
Jinks joins the previously announced lineup of Red Dirt musicians that includes the Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and Ben Grillet.
Jinks played in a heavy metal band in his teens. His country debut album was released in 2016, and his hits include "Must Be The Whiskey," "Cast No Stones" and "Loud and Heavy."
Red Dirt Country Fest in Battery Park will kick off July 27 at 5 p.m. Offering so much music, there are several ticket options, including a rock star lounge. Jennings is a son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter.
The Battery Park outdoor concert series has been a popular draw for music fans in recent years. Now in a fifth year, there are five concerts slated, down from last year’s record-breaking 11.
While the 2018 lineup boasted Post Malone, Kesha and Pitbull, the 2019 offering is decidedly country, covering three of the five concerts. Back on May 23, “The Outlaws and Renegades Tour,” featured Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Cadillac Three, to begin the series.
The four others include:
June 13: Country newcomer Kane Brown, a winner of three American Music Awards, with opening act Ryan Hurd.
July 18: In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch and Saul get the spotlight on the rock bill.
July 20: One of 2017’s favorites at Battery Park, Five Finger Death Punch, returns with Fire From the Gods.
July 27: Red Dirt Country Fest.