SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service doesn't keep records for lowest wind chills, so Siouxlanders can't point with pride borne of statistical accuracy for enduring a historic winter freeze.
Nevertheless, Tuesday and Wednesday will go down as one of the coldest stretches in recent memory. Life-threatening wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero were forecast in some parts of the tri-state region, prompting scores of schools and colleges and even some businesses to shut down both days and the Postal Service to suspend mail delivery Wednesday.
It's so cold that even temperatures in Antarctica will be warmer Wednesday, with a high of 20 degrees forecast at the American McMurdo Station at the bottom of the world. Granted, it's summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
After reaching a high of just 9 degrees early Tuesday in Sioux City, temps were expected to drop precipitously overnight to 18 below zero Wednesday, then not climb above zero the rest of the day. The forecast called for wind chills Wednesday morning of 50 degrees below zero in Spencer and Sheldon, Iowa, 36 below in Sioux City, 42 below in Le Mars, Iowa and 38 below in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Winds speeds of 10 to 20 mph were expected with gusts up to 35 mph.
"(Wednesday) morning is kind of when everything bottoms out," Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Tuesday.
The record low temperature for Jan. 30 in Sioux City is 23 degrees below zero.
Government agencies advised the public not to venture outside unless necessary during the Polar Vortex, warning that frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 10 minutes when the wind chill drops below 35.
"Those kinds of wind chills can do a lot of damage in a short time," Rogers said.
In a rare move, a slew of colleges and universities called off classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, including Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Morningside College held classes until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and then shut down the campus until Thursday.
Most K-12 schools in Siouxland started late or cancelled classes altogether Tuesday. One notable exception was the Sioux City district, which held classes as usual. At around 2:30 p.m., the district announced it would be closed Wednesday.
"OK Team...I know you feel left out as we have not had cancellations yet; but tomorrow will make today seem balmy!" Superintendent Paul Gausman tweeted. "We will miss you. Be safe, and kind!"
In a statement to the Journal, Gausman said school was called off Wednesday, since there is a Wind Chill Warning for the day, while there was no such warning Tuesday.
Across the region, schools also postponed or cancelled extracurricular activities Tuesday and Wednesday.
Due to the bitter cold, the Postal Service announced it would suspend deliveries Wednesday in Iowa, South Dakota and some other Midwest states. Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited, the USPS said. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes, and there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.
Authorities also issued warnings for pets and livestock, urging owners to provide their animals with shelter from the harsh conditions.
It's been a bracing few days weather-wise in Siouxland, starting with a wind gust measured at 66 mph in Sioux City about midnight Sunday. The rebound finally comes during the day Thursday, when a forecast high of 17 degrees might feel comparably warm by comparison. After that, temperatures for Friday through Sunday in Sioux City will include daytime highs above freezing, with highs in the mid-40s expected for Saturday.
"If folks can hang on tight for the next 48 hours, things will improve," Rogers said Tuesday afternoon.