Committee will look into revising Sioux City high school boundary lines

"The numbers are steady as a rock on West, they are not declining, they are not growing. North is the one that is growing, East is not growing," Greenwell said.

Overall, Greenwell said he believes the current boundaries ultimately won't need to be changed. He said a key future factor will center on how many transfers are allowed or denied from students seeking to transfer from one high school to another.

Board member Monique Scarlett said growth of homes in Sioux City seems to be heavy in the eastern part of the city, so she wonders if that could result in a relative drop in the number of students at West. Board member Taylor Goodvin said it appears many of those homes on the east side are single-occupant apartments, so they may not have school-age children living there.

The process will include boundary committee meetings on Monday, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, a final session when any recommendations to advance to the school board in January will likely be settled.

The Nov. 16 meeting is expected to include analysis from a consultant, the RSP & Associates demographic firm from Overland Park, Kansas, and a five-year enrollment forecast for each school.

Greenwell said the process started off on the wrong foot with incorrect stats.