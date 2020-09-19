 Skip to main content
Committee will look into revising Sioux City high school boundary lines
Committee will look into revising Sioux City high school boundary lines

SIOUX CITY -- By early 2021, a school district committee is expected to recommend whether there's a need to change boundary lines for Sioux City's three public high schools.

That committee was initially going to meet for the first time on Aug. 31, but that session will now be held Monday, after a revised timeline approved in the Sept. 14 meeting of the Sioux City School Board.

Board president Jeremy Saint said the delay came about since statistics initially pinpointed in the process had summarized incorrect information about the numbers of students at schools that ultimately feed into North High School.

Dan Greenwell

Greenwell

Board member Dan Greenwell said the key thing is to have similar sized high enrollments at East, North and West high schools. Once there becomes a disparity where one high school is much larger than the others, or "getting out of sync," he said, that could mean some courses would not be offered in the smaller schools, to the educational hindrance of students.

"You start to get an equity issue," Greenwell said.

He shared a host of 2019-20 enrollment statistics on schools in the district in the meeting. Grenwell noted North currently leads all high schools in enrollment, with East in second, and with West trailing North by a margin of 299 students.

"The numbers are steady as a rock on West, they are not declining, they are not growing. North is the one that is growing, East is not growing," Greenwell said.

Overall, Greenwell said he believes the current boundaries ultimately won't need to be changed. He said a key future factor will center on how many transfers are allowed or denied from students seeking to transfer from one high school to another.

Board member Monique Scarlett said growth of homes in Sioux City seems to be heavy in the eastern part of the city, so she wonders if that could result in a relative drop in the number of students at West. Board member Taylor Goodvin said it appears many of those homes on the east side are single-occupant apartments, so they may not have school-age children living there.

The process will include boundary committee meetings on Monday, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, a final session when any recommendations to advance to the school board in January will likely be settled.

The Nov. 16 meeting is expected to include analysis from a consultant, the RSP & Associates demographic firm from Overland Park, Kansas, and a five-year enrollment forecast for each school.

Greenwell said the process started off on the wrong foot with incorrect stats.

"I am very disappointed that our own district did not have the current boundaries correctly identified after numerous reminders and prompts. Further, the lack of knowledge on the existing and forecasted enrollment by building is astounding. This is work that we should have been doing all along," Greenwell said.

The people on the committee include board members Saint, Greenwell and Goodvin. Others include school district administrators Paul Gausman, Kim Buryanek, Jim Vanderloo, Brian Burnight, Jen Gomez, Brian Fahrendholz, John Pritchard and Mandie Mayo, along with six principals and assistant principals at the three high schools.

