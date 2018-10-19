HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Against all odds, Shirley Phillips never doubted.
On Friday, Phillips got her "wow" moment.
For years, there was no funding stream or great momentum for the quest to widen the two-lane layout of U.S. Highway 20 in the westernmost counties of Iowa. But Phillips had a chief role in pushing to modernize the highway to four lanes, in order to improve safety and spur economic growth near the thoroughfare, in leading the U.S. 20 Corridor Association members who lobbied for the project.
"Either you get bitter or you get better. We got better...We were the indefatigable association," Phillips, of Sac City, told a crowd of several hundred people at a highway ribbon cutting.
Highway 20 is now four lanes wide all the way across Iowa. Previously into the 1980s, save for 15 miles from Sioux City to Moville, only the eastern two-thirds of Iowa had four lanes. The highway still ran in Siouxland -- sometimes winding fashion, with chunks going north and south -- through a series towns such as Sac City and Lytton.
Philips in earlier years noted ambulances going to Sioux City hospitals from Sac County would take side roads rather than bouncing on aging parts of Highway 20.
“It was really getting bad. The two-lane part of it had just worn out,” said Jerry Sindt, who lives a few miles southwest of Holstein on a long-time family acreage.
In the last dozen years, 20-to-25-mile sections with four lanes were opened. First was a segment from Moorland to Rockwell City. Then came Rockwell City to Early, in a layout more to the north and bypassing most towns. That left a 40-mile section with two lanes back to Moville.
Then-Gov. Terry Branstad spoke against it in an October 2014 debate in Sioux City, but five months later the Legislature approved a 10-cent increase in the state gasoline tax to help pay for the project.
Then quickly by summer 2015, the Iowa Transportation Commission, including Sioux City member Charese Yanney, used that extra revenue to slate the completion of Highway 20 in Woodbury, Ida and Sac counties. That resulted in a three-year flurry of work, in a $215 million endeavor that finally moved all 300 miles across Iowa to four lanes, 60 years after the Sioux City to Moville section had been broadened.
“I am so glad our Republicans from Northwest Iowa voted for that gas tax, because that put us over the edge,” Yanney said.
The completed highway opened on Wednesday, and two days later a host of state department officials and current and past legislators gathered at Holstein for the ribbon cutting.
The event was held at Boulders Inn and Suites Events Center, a two-year-old, 32-room hotel adjacent to the Holstein Travel Center shaped like a barn. That was opened by owners to tap into the increased highway traffic that's been pointed to by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
For Phillips and others, October 17, 2018, marks the completion of decades of effort. State and federal lawmakers cited steps along the way that they pushed.
“I think I can sum up today in one word: finally. Finally,” Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said.
Carrying out the work over the final 40 miles, 12 million cubic yards of dirt was hauled away. So were any doubts by Siouxlanders who thought they'd never see the project completed.
Sindt noted he’s lived 68 years in proximity to the highway. He said the new highway will improve safety, plus help many agricultural producers, including area grain producers.
“There is a lot of grain that goes up and down this road,” Sindt said.
Phillips said there was also a lamentably feel to the day. She first started working towards a four-lane Highway 20 in 1988, after going to a meeting on the urging of Sac City Mayor Glen Morgan.
She cited other longtime hard-working highway association members, such as Buck Boekelman and Floyd Magnuson from Fort Dodge, plus Woodbury County Supervisor Mauri Welte, who have all died.
“It breaks my heart that they are not here,” Phillips said.