Construction project impacts 2 streets in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Construction work will impact two streets in Sioux City starting Monday.
The city of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Allan Street at Military Road and a lane closure on Military Road. The changes will enable crews to fix a water main leak at the location, and the closure will last about one week.
Military Road will remain open to alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously and obey traffic control signs associated with the closure.
