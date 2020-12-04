 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction project impacts 2 streets in Sioux City
View Comments

Construction project impacts 2 streets in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Construction work will impact two streets in Sioux City starting Monday.

The city of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Allan Street at Military Road and a lane closure on Military Road. The changes will enable crews to fix a water main leak at the location, and the closure will last about one week.

Military Road will remain open to alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously and obey traffic control signs associated with the closure.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News