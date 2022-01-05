 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction worker hurt at Aurelia grain elevator

Aurelia rescue

Emergency workers rescued an injured construction worker Tuesday at the First Cooperative grain elevator in Aurelia, Iowa. The worker was flown to Sioux City for treatment of his injuries.

 Courtesy of Aurelia Police Department

AURELIA, Iowa -- A construction worker was flown to a Sioux City hospital Tuesday after he was hurt while repairing a grain elevator in Aurelia.

Emergency personnel responded to the accident at 11:15 a.m. at First Cooperative, 100 S. Main St.

Aurelia Police Chief Brian Flikeid said Wednesday the worker had been struck by something and suffered potential head and neck injuries. The man worked for a contractor performing repairs to the elevator, which was damaged during a Dec. 15 tornado.

The worker was located on a silo ladder not easily accessible by rescuers, so the Cherokee Fire Department was called to the scene with an aerial ladder truck. Firefighters and Cherokee Regional Medical Center EMS were able to make contact with the worker and provide initial treatment before he could be lowered to the ground, where he was put in an ambulance and driven to a waiting medical helicopter, which transported him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Flikeid said he did not have an update on the worker's condition.

