Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash

BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man was killed while working in a construction zone in Sioux County, when a driver struck the state employee.

The fatality was reported by the Sioux County Sheriffs office, which said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The release said Lynn Roder, an Iowa Department of Transportation employee, was standing in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 18, about one mile west of Boyden, with a traffic sign telling westbound traffic to stop or slow ahead of a construction area.

William Plantage, 94, of Sheldon, Iowa, was driving a Chevrolet westbound on Highway 18 and struck Roder, 64, of Ashton, on the road.

Roder was transported by Boyden Ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries, the release said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Boyden Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol, and the collision remains under investigation.

