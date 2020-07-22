You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash
View Comments
alert

Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man was killed while working in a construction zone in Sioux County, when a driver struck the state employee.

The fatality was reported by the Sioux County Sheriffs office, which said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The release said Lynn Roder, an Iowa Department of Transportation employee, was standing in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 18, about one mile west of Boyden, with a traffic sign telling westbound traffic to stop or slow ahead of a construction area.

William Plantage, 94, of Sheldon, Iowa, was driving a Chevrolet westbound on Highway 18 and struck Roder, 64, of Ashton, on the road.

Roder was transported by Boyden Ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries, the release said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Boyden Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol, and the collision remains under investigation.

Lake Park woman dies after being thrown from side-by-side in Osceola County
Denison man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide
View Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News