Consultant study into reported problems at West Middle School now completed

SIOUX CITY -- A report created by a consulting firm is done and an official who saw it Friday said the contents are consistent with comments by West Middle School personnel that the school has a problematic climate.
"Almost all of the findings in the full report are consistent with what we've been telling the administration (about West Middle) since December," Sioux City School Board member Dan Greenwell told The Journal.
Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman and school board members have said an outside consulting firm needed to perform a fair and detailed review of the climate at West Middle School. The K12 Insight group undertook the work, as completed in the new report.
A group of West Middle personnel got together in December and informed board members about what they see as a poor environment in terms of leadership, morale and discipline.
A printed listing at one point says "student behaviors are out of control and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation," according to a copy of the report obtained by The Journal.
The summary also said the lunchroom atmosphere approximates a "war zone." There aren't enough counselors. Punishment isn't sufficient to match extreme student behaviors and some parents are feared and catered to by administrators.
In a Friday statement to The Journal, Sioux City School District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said, "as part of the West Middle School plan for success," K12 Insight did detailed work over several weeks. The report was first shared Thursday to a subcommittee that included two school board members, Monique Scarlett and Ron Colling, and then Friday morning to officials of the Sioux City Education Association, a union group representing teachers.
"A presentation of the findings will then be made to all West Middle staff on Wednesday, and the report will be available to the public following the staff presentation," Mayo said.
K12 Insight, a firm headquartered just outside Washington, D.C. -- a firm that touts itself as "help(ing) school leaders turn every day interactions into exceptional experiences" -- posed questions to West Middle School personnel.
Gausman previously said no one at West Middle School will be forced to participate in questions from K12 Insight, and confidentiality will be ensured, so administrators will not know who participated in what fashion.
In the most recent school board meeting on Monday, Scarlett said not as many West Middle personnel as she had hoped were interviewed in the process, since in-school instruction hasn't been held due to coronavirus spread. Therefore, some school workers canceled interviews.
"I did expect a higher percentage...Several people did not attend their interviews. I know things are hectic," Scarlett said.
On Friday, Scarlett said school board members will see the report next week, and she is committed to "following the course for the success of our students and staff at West Middle.
"The K12 Insight report is complete and the results have given a very clear perspective on the direction we need to go for immediate and long-term improvements. The feedback from the participants was very helpful and specific, which identified strengths and weaknesses, along with recommendations."
Colling told The Journal he wanted to wait until the West Middle staff heard the report on Wednesday before making public comments.
Another school board member, Greenwell, who is not on the subcommittee, heard the report Friday. Greenwell said it is "imperative" that school board members see a version that is complete, not redacted with certain names and details blacked out.
Sioux City first school
Sioux City Central School
West Third Street School
West Side Brick
East Third Street School
Eighth Street Primary
Wall Street School
Fifth Ward School
East Side Brick
Everett School
Cooper School
West Eighth Street School
Pearl Street School
Cole's Addition School
Bryant School
Longfellow School
Hawthorne School
Longfellow School (second)
Riverside School
Hornick's Addition School
Floyd School
Smith Villa School
Whittier School
Crescent Park School
Hunt School
Joy School
Lowell School
Follett House
Riverview School
East Junior High School
West Junior High School
Roosevelt School
Crescent Park School
Emerson School
McKinley School
Washington School
East High School
Grant School
Woodrow Wilson Junior High School
Leeds High School
Webster Elementary
Hunt Elementary School goodbye hug #4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!