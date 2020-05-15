Consultant study into reported problems at West Middle School now completed

In the most recent school board meeting on Monday, Scarlett said not as many West Middle personnel as she had hoped were interviewed in the process, since in-school instruction hasn't been held due to coronavirus spread. Therefore, some school workers canceled interviews.

"I did expect a higher percentage...Several people did not attend their interviews. I know things are hectic," Scarlett said.

On Friday, Scarlett said school board members will see the report next week, and she is committed to "following the course for the success of our students and staff at West Middle.

"The K12 Insight report is complete and the results have given a very clear perspective on the direction we need to go for immediate and long-term improvements. The feedback from the participants was very helpful and specific, which identified strengths and weaknesses, along with recommendations."

Colling told The Journal he wanted to wait until the West Middle staff heard the report on Wednesday before making public comments.

Another school board member, Greenwell, who is not on the subcommittee, heard the report Friday. Greenwell said it is "imperative" that school board members see a version that is complete, not redacted with certain names and details blacked out.

