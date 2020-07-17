Coronavirus cases include no new deaths in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- No one died from COVID-19 in the metro and wider tri-state Siouxland area Friday, a day when 21 positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by metro public health officials.
In Woodbury County, there were no deaths reported. Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 positive coronavirus cases Friday, out of 145 new test results in the county.
In numbers since the first impact of coronavirus in March, Woodbury County had 3,418 total cases as of 6 p.m. Friday. The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 46.
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,830 cases have been detected through tests. There were four new cases reported Friday by the Dakota County Health Department.
The number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 is 784, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. There have been deaths reported in seven of 14 Northwest Iowa counties in the Journal's circulation area, including Woodbury, Buena Vista, Plymouth, Crawford, Clay, Dickinson and O'Brien counties.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.