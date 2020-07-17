Coronavirus cases include no new deaths in Siouxland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- No one died from COVID-19 in the metro and wider tri-state Siouxland area Friday, a day when 21 positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by metro public health officials.

In Woodbury County, there were no deaths reported. Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 positive coronavirus cases Friday, out of 145 new test results in the county.

In numbers since the first impact of coronavirus in March, Woodbury County had 3,418 total cases as of 6 p.m. Friday. The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 46.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,830 cases have been detected through tests. There were four new cases reported Friday by the Dakota County Health Department.