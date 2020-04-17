Coronavirus cases spike in Dakota County; some are Tyson plant workers

Also on Friday, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has jumped by four, bringing the county's total to 27 cases, and rose by one in Monona County.

The ages and genders of these people were not disclosed by the Siouxland District Health Department in a social media post reporting the new cases.

Of the Woodbury County cases, 17 have recovered. To date, 634 people in the county have tested negative for the virus. The total cases in Monona County now stands at seven, after the latest on Friday involved a woman in the 41-60 age range, according to Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.

The tally of confirmed virus cases statewide in Iowa rose by 191 Friday, taking the total to 2,332 cases, covering 82 of the 99 counties. The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by four and stands at 64, and the peak of cases is expected at the end of the month.

Also on Friday with the number of cases rising, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced K-12 schools will not reopen this school year. Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since March 16, which means students typically missed 10 weeks of school.