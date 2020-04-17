Coronavirus cases spike in Dakota County; some are Tyson plant workers

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County tallied 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, and an unknown number of those are people working in the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.
According to a statement from the Dakota County Health Department, 13 of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 60, while three are under age 20. With the 16 new cases factored in, the total number in the county has jumped to 25.
The health department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.
Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston on Friday said there are confirmed coronavirus cases involving plant employees, but she would not comment on the exact number.
Croston said plant officials are taking many steps "to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country."
Croston said workers have frequently had their temperatures checked, wear face coverings and work in places that have seem additional cleaning.
"We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more break room space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work," Croston said.
She added that any employee who has experienced symptoms and tested positive remains on sick leave until released by health officials to return to work.
"We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member," Croston added.
The increase in Dakota County cases comes just days after a mobile COVID-19 testing site opened at the Dakota City Fire Station for a select group of at-risk individuals. The number of positive cases in Nebraska increased by 72 on Friday, taking the state total to 1,138. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 24.
Outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have occurred recently at three food processing plants in Iowa, with Tyson Foods plants in Waterloo and Columbus Junction, and at a National Beef Packing plant in Tama. A fourth outbreak occurred at a Smithfield Foods plant just across Iowa’s northwest border in Sioux Falls, where more than 600 cases of the virus were confirmed.
Also on Friday, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has jumped by four, bringing the county's total to 27 cases, and rose by one in Monona County.
The ages and genders of these people were not disclosed by the Siouxland District Health Department in a social media post reporting the new cases.
Of the Woodbury County cases, 17 have recovered. To date, 634 people in the county have tested negative for the virus. The total cases in Monona County now stands at seven, after the latest on Friday involved a woman in the 41-60 age range, according to Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
The tally of confirmed virus cases statewide in Iowa rose by 191 Friday, taking the total to 2,332 cases, covering 82 of the 99 counties. The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by four and stands at 64, and the peak of cases is expected at the end of the month.
Also on Friday with the number of cases rising, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced K-12 schools will not reopen this school year. Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since March 16, which means students typically missed 10 weeks of school.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
