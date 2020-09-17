Coronavirus cases take jump in Sioux City metro

SIOUX CITY -- The number of novel coronavirus positive tests rose Thursday in the metro area, as cases climbed more sharply than in recent days in Woodbury and Dakota counties.
Additionally, the equivalent of one-sixth of all cases reported over sixth months in Wayne County in Northeast Nebraska popped up in one day, with 22 new positive virus cases taking the total to 119.
The number of positive cases in Woodbury County have gone up by a combined 225 over the last four days, including the largest single-day increase in some time with 87 Thursday. In Dakota County, the recent number of new positives had been in the low single digits -- including only one new case, earlier this week -- while the Thursday total was 25 new cases.
The Siouxland District Health Department in a Facebook post cited the 87 cases as part of a notable trend.
"Woodbury County has been seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently. These cases are not concentrated in any specific age or population demographic. All age ranges are represented in our case counts, indicating significant spread in the community," the post said.
In Woodbury County, 4,761 people have tested positive for the virus since March, and 59 people have died from COVID-19. The aggregate numbers are 2,107 cases and 43 deaths in Dakota County.
"It is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick - even if only mildly ill, physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently," the SDHD post said.
There were two deaths from COVID-19 reported in Siouxland on Thursday. One was in O'Brien County, taking the total to nine in that county, and one was in Union County, where six people have now died from COVID-19. There have been more than 110 new cases in O'Brien County over the last two days combined.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
