Coronavirus cases take jump in Sioux City metro

"It is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick - even if only mildly ill, physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently," the SDHD post said.

There were two deaths from COVID-19 reported in Siouxland on Thursday. One was in O'Brien County, taking the total to nine in that county, and one was in Union County, where six people have now died from COVID-19. There have been more than 110 new cases in O'Brien County over the last two days combined.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

