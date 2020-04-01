Coronavirus concerns result in closure of Sioux City park playgrounds, courts

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City parks and recreation trails remain open for people to walk or jog, but playgrounds, courts and restrooms within them closed on Wednesday.

The closures were announced in a press release from Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore, who said the steps were taken to reduce social gatherings of large groups, to decrease the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 illness

The impacted areas within parks include playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate park, dog park, restrooms, shelters and the Cone Park lodge, which will be closed until further notice.

To make sure the closures are carried out, the Cook Park basketball courts and Riverside and Leif Erickson parks tennis courts will be locked, and yellow caution tape will be used to restrict access to all playground equipment. The Bacon Creek dog park will be locked.

“We understand these new measures are an inconvenience to families. However, like many communities across the United States, we want to keep everyone safe by following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of this infectious disease," Salvatore said.

City staff is still available to assist with services and residents may call the Parks & Recreation Office at 712-279-6126. For more information regarding CDC guidelines and recommendations regarding the coronavirus, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

