Coronavirus impacts graduation plans for metro Sioux City high schools

"In this third alternative option, students will be acknowledged during the halftime of each school’s homecoming football game," Gausman said. "While none of these alternate options can truly replace the lost time this semester, we all must acknowledge the road ahead is uncertain, and each alternative will provide an opportunity for us to gather and celebrate."

BISHOP HEELAN

At Bishop Heelan High School, Principal Chris Bork said a graduation event will ideally be held on a yet unspecified July date.

“At Bishop Heelan we are focused on honoring our high-achieving senior class of 2020 graduates and their proud parents. With that in mind, we are still hoping we can hold an in-person graduation ceremony to celebrate our graduating seniors," Bork said.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the original graduation was to be held May 17, and now it is slated for June 21, with July 19 as a fallback option at the high school.

"We are considering other options such as an outdoors ceremony at the athletic complex. We may have to limit attendance and follow other guidelines or restrictions established by the City of Sergeant Bluff COVID-19 Task Force," Earleywine said.