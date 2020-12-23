Coronavirus makes Christmas much different in senior living

The residents of Lawton Senior Living, an independent and assisted living community located at 200 E. Char-Mac Drive in Lawton, were not able to have family members come for the Christmas party, so it wasn't just Santa who was missing.

South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said the pandemic means there will be fewer large gatherings and people may miss loved ones they typically gather with for the holidays.

"The traditions and celebrations with family and friends can make the season almost magical,” Gill said in a news release. So, finding healthy ways to cope with the stress is more important than ever, she said.

Virus cases have climbed sharply since September in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 11,900. There have been 160 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.