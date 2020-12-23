Coronavirus makes Christmas much different in senior living

LAWTON, Iowa -- At the Lawton Senior Living facility on Friday, exactly one week before Christmas Day, the annual Christmas party played out in recognizable ways.
The event in the main dining room began at 2 p.m., with several residents wearing festive red and green hats, and one woman had one with the large words Santa's Sleigh Team. There was an assortment of goodie bags that looked like Christmas stockings, with snacks and other items inside.
The residents opened presents and holiday cookies were on hand.
However, demonstrating how Christmas is different this year for senior citizens living in Siouxland nursing homes or assisted living facilities, due to spread of the novel coronavirus, there wasn't a Santa Claus mingling at the event.
There was entertainment by the usual Minnesota music performer of holiday songs, but rather than coming in person as in recent Christmases, about 15 residents, typically wearing face masks, watched him via Zoom on a large screen.
Right before the singer delivered "Away In A Manger," which some residents sang along with, resident Audrey Jensen said, "It is nice that we are still able to have a Christmas celebration under the circumstances of COVID-19."
The residents of Lawton Senior Living, an independent and assisted living community located at 200 E. Char-Mac Drive in Lawton, were not able to have family members come for the Christmas party, so it wasn't just Santa who was missing.
South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said the pandemic means there will be fewer large gatherings and people may miss loved ones they typically gather with for the holidays.
"The traditions and celebrations with family and friends can make the season almost magical,” Gill said in a news release. So, finding healthy ways to cope with the stress is more important than ever, she said.
Virus cases have climbed sharply since September in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 11,900. There have been 160 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
At Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, officials have made it plain in ongoing letters to the public that visiting is being limited due to the recent positive cases identified. That includes people being able to see Sunrise residents only by closed-window visits and with limited compassionate care visits, something lasts until at least Dec 30, or 14 days from the last positive resident test.
Sunrise CEO Hallie Salmen said the 2020 pandemic has meant big changes designed to keep residents healthy, with lessened social opportunities via no Bible studies and smaller groups exercising together. Salmen said that's been hard to accept, since the goal at Sunrise is to provide a series of options to keep senior citizens active.
The lessened recreational opportunities over the year extended to reduced Christmas holiday pieces at Sunrise, so this year there won't be the usual multiple days of visits by carolers or a big Christmas party.
"We are all going to miss Christmas the way we have had it," Salmen said. "If we have any resident get-togethers, they have to be small, with less than 10 people," to match state health declarations by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Lawton Senior Living people started getting ready for the holiday with some activities on Dec. 7. That's when a Christmas tree was decorated, and residents also made some seasonal crafts by hand. That included making items with glitter and baubles, plus doing some coloring sheets where residents colored in Santa's and reindeer.
All in all, with the scaled-back Christmas party, it still made for "a nice holiday season" for residents, Lawton Senior Living Director Denise Temple said.