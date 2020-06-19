You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus mobile testing will be held through Test Nebraska in Dakota County
DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska -- The Test Nebraska program will have COVID-19 testing sites next week in Dakota City.

Testing will be at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., for any person who lives or works in Dakota County. Testing times will be from 8 a.m. to noon on June 25 and 26.

People must register at testnebraska.com to be allowed to test at the event and bring their Quick Response (QR) code with them. The registration may be printed out or shown on a mobile device.

People who don't have email or a mobile phone can contact Jackie at the Dakota County Health Department at 402-987-2164.

Previously, a mobile Test Nebraska site had been set in Dakota City on June 13 and 14, and on June 8 in Winnebago.

The Dakota County Health Department on Friday reported five new confirmed coronavirus cases, and the total number of cases in the county since March is 1,751.

The number of Dakota County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 33.

