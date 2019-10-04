OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday awarded a $359,000 contract to repair flood damages to the Ida Grove-Odebolt Creek Left Bank Flood Control Project.
The channel and levee system, built to reduce flood risk in Ida Grove, was damaged during spring flooding. Significant erosion and scouring occurred around the Harold Godberson Drive Bridge. The contract, awarded to KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Washington, will repair the damage and protect the bridge from further harm.
The project is the sixth awarded to repair tributary systems in the corps' Omaha District Area of Responsibility that were damaged during the spring flooding. It is the first project on a tributary system in Iowa.
More than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and their tributaries have experienced flood damage since March, the corps said.
Hornick flooding evacuation
Ben Ronfeldt, left, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, and Don Payne go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday in Hornick. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hornick flooding evacuation
Shannen Platzeck loads her dog, Yoda, into a car Thursday in Hornick after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hornick flooding evacuation
Woodbury County roads workers put up a barricade at the north edge of Main Street in Hornick, Iowa, on March 14 after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Hornick flooding evacuation
A Woodbury County sheriff's deputy drives on Main Street Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hornick flooding evacuation
Firefighters prepare to go door-to-door to warn people Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued. The evacuation was ordered after a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hornick flooding evacuation
Ben Ronfeldt, center, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, Matt Andresen, left, and Don Payne, go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
A vehicle is shown partially submerged Thursday as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
Water encroaches on the home of Matt Hager on 1st Street in Moville, Iowa, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundated Moville.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
Law enforcement officers block the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 1st Street in Moville on March 14 as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the Woodbury County town. Nearly 400 county residents had registered for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as of Monday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
Zuri Vickery, 6, foreground, Tanner Mackey and Mackenzie Hamman, right, look at floodwaters Thursday, March 14, 2019, from the intersection of Miller Blvd and 1st Street in Moville, Iowa, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the city.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
A the Splash and Dash Car Wash on 1st Street in Moville, Iowa, is surrounded by water Thursday, March 14, 2019, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
Anhydrous ammonia tanks and grain wagon are shown Thursday, March 14, 2019, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
The West Fork of the Little Sioux River is shown out of its banks north of Moville, Iowa, on March 14.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
Chucks of ice that came from Mud Creek floodwaters litter a field of corn stubble Thursday, March 14, 2019, along County Road D-12 northwest of Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
The West Fork of the Little Sioux River is shown out of its banks March 14 north of Moville, Iowa. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Iowa’s request for an extension of the registration deadline for flood victims in nine Iowa counties, including Woodbury and Monona, to apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program. The new deadline is July 16.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
City workers drive through water on the north side of Moville Thursday, March 14, 2019, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Moville flooding
A grain trailer and semi-tractor are surrounded by water Thursday, March 14, 2019, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate Moville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
High Water
A road closed sign is seen on a road in March 2019.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water
Flooding is seen in Dakota City, Neb. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water
Aowa Creek is shown in Ponca, Neb. on Thursday. The swollen creek caused flooding of streets and residential basements in the south end of Ponca on Wednesday, but by Thursday much of the flooding had receded.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
Hinton firefighter Teresa Peters, center, fills sandbags in Hinton on Thursday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
City of Hinton worker Rodney Blackmore loads sandbags in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
Workers, including Hinton firefighter Ben Hertenstein, third from left, gather sandbags in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
Volunteers, including Briar Lahrs of Hinton, 12, fill up sandbags in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
Volunteers fill up sandbags in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
Sandbags are being unloaded in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
High Water Hinton
U.S. Highway 75 northbound is seen closed in Hinton, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
