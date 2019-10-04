OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday awarded a $359,000 contract to repair flood damages to the Ida Grove-Odebolt Creek Left Bank Flood Control Project.

The channel and levee system, built to reduce flood risk in Ida Grove, was damaged during spring flooding. Significant erosion and scouring occurred around the Harold Godberson Drive Bridge. The contract, awarded to KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Washington, will repair the damage and protect the bridge from further harm.

The project is the sixth awarded to repair tributary systems in the corps' Omaha District Area of Responsibility that were damaged during the spring flooding. It is the first project on a tributary system in Iowa.

More than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and their tributaries have experienced flood damage since March, the corps said.

