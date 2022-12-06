Corps cutting Missouri River releases to winter rate

SIOUX CITY -- The Missouri River will be at winter flow levels past Sioux City within days.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, are currently at 13,000 cubic feet per second and will be reduced to the minimum winter rate of 12,000 cfs by Dec. 11, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday. As colder winter temperatures enter the region, the corps will continue to watch river ice conditions for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes up and down the river.

"We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter to the extent practical to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news releases.

Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains have led to reduced runoff into the river and its six reservoirs, which are experiencing water levels that are lower than normal for this time of year.

As of Tuesday, water storage in the reservoir system was 46 million acre-feet, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF and is the annual year-end target level.

November runoff into the river basin above Sioux City was 540,000 acre-feet, 51% of average, dropping the 2022 runoff forecast to 19.0 MAF, 74% of the average of 25.7 MAF.

Conditions are unlikely to improve. A meteorologist told those attending the corps' annual river basin management fall meeting in Sioux City in October that dry conditions were likely to persist in the near future.

Water conservation measures in effect this year will continue into 2023, the corps has said, and water releases in the spring likely will be raised to provide only minimal support to navigation farther downstream.

On the positive side, the corps reported on Tuesday that mountain snowpack in the upper river basin is accumulating at slightly above-average levels, though it is too early in the season to project the final 2023 mountain snowpack, which normally peaks in mid April before melting and flowing into the river. Plains snowpack is currently minimal.